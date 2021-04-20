Educational initiatives and achievements quietly taking root and growing within the Milton Area School District are earning recognition and accolades across the state.
The Agriculture Career and Technical Education (CTE) program was started in 2018, and after completing specific academic requirements over the past three years, five seniors from the original class will graduate this spring.
They are: Breyden Heckman, who plans to study agricultural education; Jaida Hoffer, animal grooming; Kaitlin Mathias, veterinary technology; Kara Mull, veterinary and biomedical science and Olivia Stevenson, veterinary technology.
Mathias, Mull and Stevenson also earned Keystone Future Farmers of America (FFA) degrees, the highest honors presented by the Pennsylvania FFA Association to agriculture students. The Milton Area FFA Chapter was chartered on Jan. 7, 2019 at the 103rd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.
Milton’s CTE program was started to help students prepare to enter the agricultural workforce. Grants were secured to purchase equipment and supplies, including a $20,000 grant from the Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education and Communities Programs.
Students may elect to enter the CTE program in the sophomore year by scheduling agriculture courses and committing to nine credits. Four courses required for agriculture CTE students – animal science and zoology, plant science, environmental science and food science and safety – are also offered to all high school students as electives for science credits.
Just behind the scenes of all this growth is agricultural science instructor David Bittner, who was named Teacher of the Year by the Pennsylvania Association of Agricultural Educators from among 150 agricultural educators across the state. Bittner, who also has created new partnerships with the Eagle Grange in Montgomery, Friends of the Milton State Park and the Union County West End Fair, will now be eligible for national honors scheduled to be announced later this summer.
Agriculture remains one of the state’s leading economic drivers. Production agriculture operates on more than 7.3 million acres across Pennsylvania, generating $6.8 billion in cash receipts each year.
In addition to production agriculture, the industry also raises revenue and creates jobs through support services such as food processing, marketing, transportation and farm equipment. The state Department of Agriculture estimates that production agriculture and all related agribusiness contributes nearly $136 billion each year to the Pennsylvania economy.
And the efforts of Bittner and the Milton Area School District are contributing to the future career success and achievement of young people preparing to enter this important industry.
Congratulations to all.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.