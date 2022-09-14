Pennsylvania stands in line for more than $100 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 to finally close the huge “digital divide” between communities that have lightning-fast broadband internet service and other, often rural regions, where it can be virtually nonexistent.
Late last year, state lawmakers enacted legislation to create the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority to oversee the allocation of federal funds coming to Pennsylvania, as well as identifying additional funding and distributing grant money for broadband expansion projects, among other duties.
The 11-member authority, initially gathered in February, has met a few times this year and is scheduled to meet again on Thursday.
Brandon Carson has been named executive director. Under the enabling legislation, the board includes the state secretaries of the Pennsylvania departments of Agriculture, Community and Economic Development, Education, General Services and Office of the Budget, as well as the executive director for the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, chairperson from the Pennsylvania Utilities Commission and four state legislators, who are: State Senators John Kane, District 9, and Kristen Phillips-Hill, District 28, and state Representatives Pam Snyder, District 50 and Carl Metzgar, District 69.
Within its seven months of existence, this group already faces an important task — pinpointing the locations in Pennsylvania where internet services are limited or unavailable and therefore stand at a high level of priority for federal funding.
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has not made this easy. The commission’s current maps, which are intended to show the current status of high-speed, broadband internet service across the nation, have been widely criticized as deeply inaccurate. One estimate puts the number of Pennsylvanians without high-speed broadband service at more than twice the FCC’s number.
After a series of delays, the FCC is slated to unveil new broadband maps in November, but in the high-stakes competition for available funding, it will be up to the Broadband Development Authority, working with county and local officials as well as the private sector, to ensure accurate counts and, in turn, fair funding allocations.
Authority Executive Director Carson said a subcommittee that will focus on data and mapping is considering “all the options” for compiling its own maps.
If Pennsylvania does not collect its own data to push back on any inaccuracies in the new FCC maps, the state could lose out on millions of dollars in federal funding, experts warned during a hearing in May.
Residents and businesses located in rural regions across the state have been left behind amid years of rapid deployments of high-speed internet technology and services to more populated areas.
It’s time for this disparity to end, and we trust that the members of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority will do everything they can within their newly designated authority to ensure that it happens.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.