It’s entirely fitting that one of the Valley’s most successful family-owned manufacturing firms makes concrete blocks.
Beavertown Block has been part of the economic foundation of Snyder County for 100 years.
For three generations, the company has been owned and led by the same family, people who learned how to withstand and adjust to the economic challenges posed by the Great Depression in the early 1930s, World War II in the 1940s, construction boom in the 1960s and 1970s, and technological advances in the years since.
We learned recently that David L. Kline, the third-generation owner of the company, plans to step down on Monday, Aug. 1.
Stabilized Earth Solutions, an eight-year-old Pennsylvania firm based in the Westmoreland County borough of Youngwood, will assume ownership and operations.
“I’m 74 years old. It’s time for me to let go,” said Kline, the grandson of Kimber S. Kline Sr., who founded the company in 1922.
In 1956, Kimber sold the company to his son, Paul William Kline. David said he remembers going to his father’s plant during a Christmas holiday break and running the block machine. It wasn’t long until he started working at the plant part-time.
“It was something that we just kept going for years,” David Kline told us. “We just always worked here. Never worked anyplace else.”
After serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, Kline began working full-time at the family plant. He started managing the company in 1981 and officially became its president in 1988.
Under his leadership, sales grew more than two percent per year until the 2007 recession. The products made by Beavertown Block remain as the foundations for buildings across the Central Susquehanna Valley and as far away as New York, Ohio, West Virginia, Washington, D.C., and New Jersey.
Beavertown Block invested in new technology as it became available through the years, and by 1979, the company reached more than 100 million blocks produced since its inception. That number was doubled by 1995. In 1996, Beavertown Block acquired E. DeVecchis and Sons’ McKee block plant, which expanded the company’s market into the Altoona area.
Just last month, the company marked its 100th anniversary with a celebration at the plant’s facility at 3612 Paxtonville Road, near Middleburg. More than 200 people came out to enjoy the festivities, which included food, personal tours and congratulatory citations presented by county, state and federal officials.
As he prepares to enter retirement, Kline said he feels good about the company’s future. Rob Cammarata, president of Stabilized Earth Solutions noted that his company — just like Beavertown Block — is family oriented.
“With the talent that they have here, and the talent we have, we have a good future and plan to be here for another 100 years,” Cammarata said.
There’s no question. The business foundation that Beavertown Block built is firmly in place.
