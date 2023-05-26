Two grants, totaling $3.68 million, will be available for the construction of a new child care center near Lewisburg that will accommodate 100 to 120 children.
In a region such as ours — where parents often struggle to find open spots at existing child care facilities — that’s great news.
The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation announced this week that it will offer a $2 million grant to build a child care center adjoining The Miller Center, a sports and recreational facility in East Buffalo Township, just west of Lewisburg. The Miller Center is operated jointly by Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger and the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA.
The Degenstein grant will be combined with a $1.68 million U.S. Department of Agriculture Community Facilities Congressionally Directed Spending Grant, previously secured with the help of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, to cover construction costs.
The center will be designed for about 100 to 120 children supervised five days a week by a staff of six to eight employees working 10- to 12-hour shifts, said Kendra Aucker, president and chief executive officer at Evangelical Community Hospital and president and board chair at the Miller Center.
“Accessing affordable, quality child care is the number one issue I hear when discussing the challenges facing young families with employees and prospective employees,” Aucker told us this week. “We have to get creative and help these families with this essential service.”
Indeed, child care is expensive. The costs often exceed the individual amounts families pay for housing, transportation, food or health care, according to data published by Childcare Aware of America, an organization that tracks child care trends, availability and affordability.
Pennsylvania currently has about 4,790 licensed child care centers that care for about 381,051 children, according to 2022 statistics published by the Pennsylvania Child Care Association. Another 1,700 licensed family child in-home centers accommodate about 13,600 children.
Aucker said the hospital system will reach out to employers or have forums over the next few months to develop an operational model for the new child care center. Once that model is presented to the Miller Center Board, the plan can move forward.
Aucker noted that it’s still too early to determine family costs, but the YMCA has an existing progressive model of child care with resources available for all income levels.
It’s all positive. Any local developments that make child care more available and affordable is a bit of welcome news for busy, hard-working parents.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.