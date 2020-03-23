A new “diversionary program” for first-time, non-violent offenders charged with summary offenses in Union and Snyder counties is a forward-thinking initiative that adapts to the digital age.
President Judge Michael T. Hudock has issued a judicial administrative order authorizing the creation of the diversionary program for use in summary cases filed in district courts within the two-county judicial district. Guidelines will now be drafted. An implementation date has not yet been set.
Summary offenses — including underage drinking, loitering, disorderly conduct and harassment — are low-level offenses that are normally handled in the district court. Most cases don’t even advance to county court unless there is an appeal.
In the past, most offenders who pleaded or were found guilty by the district judge would simply pay the fine or serve the sentence. Few people would know about an offender’s situation unless they went to the specific district judge office where the offense was filed and look it up.
The record of a citation becomes more significant in today’s digital age because all summary cases are filed into a statewide, searchable computer system accessible to the public, including potential employers and landlords.
The new diversionary program provides a path for a defendant to clear their record entering a 90- to 180-day unsupervised probationary program and complete community service. If the requirements are successfully fulfilled, the citation will be dismissed.
The diversionary program is similar to the Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition (ARD) program, which has been in effect at the county Common Pleas Court level for decades. That program allows eligible first-time offenders to clear their records by completing the program.
Middleburg area District Judge Lori R. Hackenberg said the new program still requires an offender to face consequences while giving them an opportunity to clear their record.
Offenders admitted to the program will be required to pay restitution, perform community service and complete any programs or evaluations ordered by the presiding district judge.
If they do not successfully complete the requirements, the prosecution will resume as normal.
“Diversion programs are meant to give second chances to first-time offenders so they can make amends without having a criminal record,” said Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch. “We appreciate that Judge Hudock has given the program the green light.”
Similar diversionary programs have been initiated in Bucks, Berks, Lancaster, Northampton and Washington counties, and we are guessing that a number of other counties will be watching as Union and Snyder counties move forward as well.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.