A portion of a $635,000 grant to fight opioids in the Valley will allow experts to study the patterns and characteristics of the drug problem in the region. The move represents another pivot in the clash that continues to move into new lanes as we learn more about the foundational issues of the epidemic.
Northumberland County is the primary recipient of the grant, one of 21 federal grants recently issued across the country. The county will partner with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Gaudenzia and Central Susquehanna Opportunities Inc. to create the Rural Responses to the Opioid Epidemic Demonstration Project.
The grant comes at a time when the county is coming off a significant increase in fatal overdoses from 24 in 2018 to 40 in 2019.
The scourge of opioids has ravaged every part of the nation, the Valley included. Slowing the epidemic remains a work in progress and part of the funds for the Demonstration Project will help the professionals learn more.
One of the ongoing issues with battling the epidemic is that the experts often don’t know what they don’t know. For that reason, looking at all the parts of the puzzle is a key component of the grant.
One of the key goals of this latest grant is to hire a data consultant to monitor, maintain and analyze accurate and relevant data to identify gaps in service and track the progress of the project and the problem.
“Were trying to help all people get better and live better lives, from parents and kids to anyone in the community struggling with a substance use disorder,” said recovery specialist Chad Wolfe, a member of the Northumberland County Opioid Coalition and the project coordinator. “All of the pieces of this puzzle need to work together to address the problem and to support people with substance use disorder. We need to encourage people to get the help they need and find things that motivate them.”
Over the next few months, the project will remain in a planning phase. According to the United Way, the group will meet with “stakeholders, community organizations, county officials and key decision-makers” related to substance use and recovery.
This research-based approach is a new tactic. It will be worth watching to see what information can be gathered and, more important, what can be done with it.
