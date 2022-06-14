There is a significance to trying something new and seeing if it works and Sunbury continues that aggressive approach under new Mayor Josh Brosious.
On Saturday, the city will host its first Community Art Experience, featuring a mixture of art, music, food and culture.
“This is just another example of our community doing things we haven’t done before,” Brosious said. “We are proud of all of our culture here in the city and I look forward to attending this event.”
The event is scheduled to run from 4-8 p.m. Saturday in the area around the Albright Center in the 400 block of Chestnut Street.
The passion project is being put together by Sunbury resident Marcellus “Mars” Hammond, a 27-year-old local artist who has been teaching art classes inside the Albright Center. As he has been teaching art in the growing cultural center for three years, Hammond wanted to see the sessions evolve into what he called a much-needed outreach.
“We are excited for this,” Hammond said. “I feel like this has been overdue and I am super pumped up to see the community show up and see some awesome art. I love sharing with the community.”
As the summer kicks into high gear, festivals pop up almost weekly across the Valley. Many local fire companies host their own events as large fundraisers, and churches across the region are on board along with other outdoor programs like last weekend’s Dirty Grin Bike Race, Milton’s Beer Fest and others.
Each of these events adds something to the area, offering an outlet to come together for a number of reasons. Either to celebrate the region’s history, raise money for a worthy cause, to raise awareness to an issue, to gather like-minded community members or just to have fun, the why doesn’t matter as much as the gathering.
Hammond uses words like “new” and “different” when describing the event. Those should be welcome words in an area where tradition can carry a heavy weight.
“I’m using this event to get traction for an art program I’m bringing to Sunbury and the surrounding areas,” he said. “I want to open people’s eyes to the possibilities and show they have the tools and power to shape and change things.”
Change can be a good thing. Trying new things can be a good thing.
We should all try it some time.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.