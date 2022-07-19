In a bipartisan wave, Pennsylvania’s state lawmakers did the right thing by passing legislation to increase penalties for drivers who have multiple convictions for driving under the influence.
The new law, signed by Gov. Tom Wolf last week, aims to end what critics call a “revolving door” for serious DUI offenders.
According to data from the advocacy group Mothers Against Drunk Driving, 91 percent of drivers operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 percent — the legal limit in 49 of 50 states, including Pennsylvania — involved in fatal crashes had prior DUI convictions.
So 9 in 10 fatal crashes linked to alcohol involve a driver who had been charged with DUI at least one other time. That is a remarkable and dangerous piece of data that should make us all shudder.
The legislation passed the Pennsylvania Senate 46-4 earlier this month and the House 168-32 last November. The new law will go into effect in November with increased penalties for some offenders who receive a third or subsequent DUI conviction.
According to The Associated Press, the bill was inspired by the death of Deana Eckman, who was struck and killed in 2019 by a drunk driver with five previous DUI convictions. The 30-year-old driver’s pickup truck crossed a double yellow line and slammed head-on into the car she was riding in, driven by Eckman’s husband, who was seriously injured. The driver pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and other charges and was sentenced to 25 1/2 to 51 years in prison.
The driver had been out of prison for just a few months after a fifth DUI conviction. One of the changes to the state’s DUI laws would require an individual convicted of a third DUI offense to serve consecutive sentences for separate counts, instead of serving the sentences at the same time.
The law also increases the grading of offenses — including the potential length of the sentence — for someone convicted of a fourth DUI if they are caught with drugs or record a high blood alcohol content.
The laws and penalties in place, in too many instances, aren’t working. Extending sentences can be effective if those serving time while struggling with addiction have access to corrective measures so they emerge from incarceration changed and rehabilitated.
New legislation makes sense and hopefully can save lives in Pennsylvania.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.