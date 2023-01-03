Good news continues to develop for anyone looking for a more efficient, timely and comfortable passenger train ride anywhere between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia.
Amtrak has announced that its new Airo trains, built by Siemens, will arrive in 2026. The new passenger trains will be equipped with panoramic windows and business commuter-friendly features.
“Our new trains will transform the Amtrak experience with significant environmental benefits, a progressive design and world-class amenities,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris.
This latest news follows Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement in June that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Norfolk Southern Corp. have reached an agreement to expand passenger rail access by investing more than $200 million in infrastructure and safety improvements to Norfolk Southern rail lines, used by Amtrak.
The rail line improvements will enable a second daily eastbound-westbound daily passenger trip linking several cities, including Pittsburgh and Philadelphia with stops in Harrisburg and Lewistown.
Amtrak’s new Airo trains will be capable to traveling up to 125 mph along some portions of the line. Amtrak says the trains will be more energy efficient, using companion dual-power electric and diesel engines.
Redesigned cafe cars will add more contemporary food service, Amtrak announced. Spacious seating was prioritized with more legroom, larger and sturdier tray tables and seat-back tablet holders, Headrests also will be movable, unlike those in current trains.
There also will be individual electrical outlets and USB ports along with on-board wireless internet access for passenger convenience.
Traveling west from Philadelphia, the Pennsylvanian makes east-west stops at stations in Ardmore, Paoli, Exton, Lancaster, Elizabethtown, Harrisburg, Lewistown, Huntingdon, Tyrone, Altoona, Johnstown, Latrobe, Greensburg and Pittsburgh.
All of this is great news for business travelers who ride the rails frequently between the cities.
The improvements also should be appealing for many residents who would need to drive only as far as the closest rail station before sitting back and enjoying a train ride to sporting and cultural events or many other experiences in Pennsylvania’s largest cities.
Many of these passenger upgrades and services are long overdue. We look forward to hearing more about what Amtrak is calling its “new era of rail.”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.