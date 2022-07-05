Members of the state House and Senate have adopted — and sent to Gov. Tom Wolf — a bill that would set tighter restrictions on the times that residents can set off backyard fireworks.
The measure was introduced in response to repeated complaints from senior citizens, military veterans, parents of small children and an untold number of residents who end up with a frightened, shaking pet in their laps as consumer fireworks explode around the neighborhood.
Under the bill, elected officials in cities, boroughs and townships will have the authority to restrict consumers from setting off fireworks after 10 p.m. and before 10 a.m., with the exception of July 2 through 4, and Dec. 31, when the evening cutoff will be 1 a.m. the next morning. Fines also will be enhanced for violations.
But the biggest beneficial bang in this fireworks bill involves the allocation of the current 12 percent tax imposed on the sale of fireworks sold in Pennsylvania.
Under current law, about $12 million of the $14 million in tax revenue collected by the fireworks tax goes into the general fund, while up to $2 million is allocated to emergency medical services grants.
Under the bill sent to the governor, all of the fireworks tax revenue will be used for a variety of emergency medical and firefighting services and training, including:
n $1.5 million for the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Grant Program
n $250,000 for online training and education programs for firefighters
n $1 million for loan forgiveness and tuition assistance for students and graduates who are active volunteer firefighters or volunteer EMS providers
n $1 million for EMS personnel training through the state Department of Health
n $500,000 for EMS training center capital grants through the Office of State Fire Commissioner
n $500,000 for career fire department grants
n $250,000 for public fireworks safety campaigns
n $500,000 for reimbursements to the Pennsylvania bomb squads for hazardous device training as well as costs involved in any emergency removal, storage or destruction of consumer or display fireworks
n Balance of tax revenues to be divided equally between EMS Grant Program for grants awarded under the Fire Company Grant Program.
This bill puts all of the fireworks tax revenue right where it belongs, with the men and women who work all year long — many volunteering their time — to keep us safe.
The bill — which also includes provisions for those time restrictions on the use of consumer fireworks — will take effect 60 days after the governor signs it into law. We are guessing there are many parents of young children and owners of nervous pets hoping that happens soon.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.