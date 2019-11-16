The Susquehanna Valley Mall has struggled in recent years, hardly earth-shattering news. But it was welcome to see a handful of new tenants fill in some of the vacancies, offering a bit of hope that a new-look mall could not just survive, but thrive.
The Snyder County shopping center has lost three anchor stores — J.C. Penney, Sears and Bon-Ton — over the past four years. These defections have happened everywhere, not just in the Valley. With them went other smaller shops, leaving tens of thousands of square footage empty.
A change in ownership following an August sheriff’s sale seems to have ignited some optimism within the mall. Couple that with the upcoming holiday shopping season, a slight uptick in foot traffic, new shops and the potential for additional foot traffic when the Family Practice Center opens in the former Sears property next year, and things seem brighter than at any time in years.
Marketing manager Sharon Leonard has worked at the mall for more than three decades. She’s seen the good and the bad. She speaks as though she believes the mall has started its bounceback.
“We want to have the community involved with us,” she said. “I have seen this place go through tough times. I remember in the ’80s when we didn’t think we were going to make it but we did. We are focusing on going back to being a community mall. We have a great team in place and we are starting to see good things happen again.”
La Familia Barber Shop owner Christopher Arnan opened in one of the vacancies last month. His relationship with mall officials helped it get off to a fast start.
“I opened here in mid-October and I have been slammed ever since,” Arnan said. “We are so grateful to everyone who is coming to see us and to the mall itself. The people here at the mall have worked with us and helped us get up and going.
“I want to continue to grow. I think being here at the mall and the foot traffic that is walking around is just starting to pick back up again and I wanted to be a part of that.”
It’s less than two weeks until Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday. So, ready or not, the holidays are barrelling right for us. That should present a boost as well.
The Susquehanna Valley Mall likely will never look the way it once did. State Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver has opened an office there, H2 Church is holding weekly services in the J.C. Penney location. Former online shops finding brick-and-mortar homes offer a small look at what it could look like moving forward.
There is a possibility for success, it likely will be in a different form from which we are accustomed.
The creative, outside-the-box thinking paired with a community mindset might just work.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.