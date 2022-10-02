Diversity matters in all walks of life, from the workplace to the classroom to the communities we live and play in.
There are pockets of diversity in the Valley; universities and hospitals lead the way. But as a whole, the region is not a very diverse place.
Census data show how undiverse this area actually is. According to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the most diverse county in the region is Union County, which is 88.7 percent white. Montour County is 92.2 percent white, Northumberland County 94.4 percent and Snyder County 96.6 percent.
The unanimous hiring of Shanee Mitchell as the police chief in Selinsgrove Borough earlier this year represents a real shot of diversity. She becomes the first female and Black officer to serve in a leadership role in the Valley.
“It’s a very progressive move,” community activist Regina Russell, a recent past president of the Greater Susquehanna Valley ACLU chapter in Sunbury, said. “So many talk the talk about bringing in diversity and Selinsgrove is walking the walk.”
Mitchell came to Selinsgrove after serving on the police force in Philadelphia. That experience, paired with her own personal life experiences, can add so much to the region. The officers that work for her, the community members that come into daily contact with her and fellow law enforcement that will engage and work with Mitchell will all benefit from a point of view many have never considered in this region.
“It’s not just that she’s female or Black, but what I’ve seen with Shanee is that she’s listening to what the needs are here. This is a much smaller community and she’s not coming here with a big-city outlook,” Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen said. “She’s blending her experience. She’s got a lot of experience that she can share with (area law enforcement) and she also wants to learn what we do” as rural officers.
But it has to be more than symbolic. Mitchell acknowledged that she has heard concerns from residents about division and understands her mere presence here isn’t enough.
“It takes more than just being another Black person, a Black female. It takes action,” she said, noting plans to provide bias training and other educational opportunities to officers. “A lot of times we all suffer from (bias) and don’t even know it because we don’t know what it is.”
We wish Mitchell luck in this new venture and welcome this new perspective.
