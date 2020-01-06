A new effort announced by Gov. Tom Wolf to expand resources and support for mental health and related health care priorities in Pennsylvania is welcome news.
The multi-department priority titled “Reach Out PA: Your Mental Health Matters” will combine resources of the Pennsylvania’s Insurance Department, Department of Human Services, Department of Health, Department of Labor and Industry and Department of State.
Approximately 1 million adults who live in Pennsylvania struggled with serious psychological distress at least once during 2015, according to a 2017 study conducted by the University of Southern California. Of those adults, more than 27 percent had an unmet need for mental health care, state officials said, including 42 percent who did not receive mental health care services because they could not afford them.
Under the new initiative outlined by the governor on Thursday, the state Insurance Department will pursue regulations to ensure that health insurance coverage provides access to affordable mental health care and provide educational tools to help patients better understand their mental health benefits.
The Department of Human Services will work to provide incentives for the removal of barriers in the coordination of care linking physical and behavioral health services. The financial incentives are intended to encourage managed care organizations that provide medical assistance benefits to create, maintain and improve collaboration between agencies that provide physical services and those that offer mental health services.
The Department of Health will conduct a review to help ensure that consumers enrolled in Medicaid and commercial insurance products are able to access mental health care when necessary.
The departments of Labor and Industry and State will study solutions that address mental health services across the workforce, including an evaluation of mental health services for workers, the competitiveness of salaries and benefits and barriers to entry to the workforce.
The governor underscored the importance of addressing labels or stigma attached to mental health issues by raising awareness of the normalcy and importance of mental health care.
The administration also will expand training of constituent affairs personnel on suicide prevention and mental health intervention. More than 420 workers in the Department of Labor and Industry have received suicide prevention training to help recognize signs that people may be in need of mental health services or support. Efforts also will focus on needs of military veterans and residents who are affected by dementia.
“The steps I’m outlining are just the beginning of what I plan to grow into a large-scale effort to combat mental health issues in Pennsylvania,” Wolf said. “We’ve seen success with a multi-pronged attack against the opioid crisis. ‘Reach Out PA’ will do the same with mental health.”
We applaud the high priority the governor and his administration are placing on these vitally important issues and look forward to reporting positive results.
