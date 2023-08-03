Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro signed an executive order Monday, launching an interesting concept to boost the skilled workforce — pay companies, contractors, unions and others up to $40,000 for each new worker they train.
Funding for this effort comes from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act or the Inflation Reduction Act. Under the governor’s order, the state will reserve at least 3 percent of all federal funding it receives for infrastructure projects across the state to fund this new initiative, called the Commonwealth Workforce Transformation Program (CWTP).
Oversight and administration of the CWTP has been assigned to state Department of Labor and Industry and its Secretary, Nancy A. Walker, who will appoint an executive director to administer the program.
In what the governor noted was a first-of-its-kind job training program in the nation, the commonwealth will use up to 3 percent of its federal infrastructure funding — about $400 million over the next five years — to fund workforce development and “on-the-job” training to bolster a skilled workforce among the organizations working on approved infrastructure improvement projects. The new program is expected to create as many as 10,000 new jobs.
“The Commonwealth Workforce Transformation Program will help train the next generation of skilled workers in Pennsylvania and break down barriers that shut too many workers out of real opportunity,” Gov. Shapiro said during an executive order signing event Monday in Pittsburgh.
“We’re going to build Pennsylvania’s infrastructure with the best, most highly-trained workforce in the country, and this initiative will be a model for other states to follow.”
The individual grants to employers will help reimburse the costs of wages and similar compensation, payroll taxes, and/or training costs paid to or on behalf of new employees. The grants also can be used for pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship program costs, expenses associated with establishing a training program and costs incurred for the use of a training facility.
Employers also can use grants for supportive services that help workers facing systemic barriers to employment to be able to participate in training and employment, including, but not limited to, housing, child and dependent care, work-related tools and clothing, educational testing, transportation and similar expenses, state officials said.
The strength of this new program is the recognition that job skills hold high value and offer the promise of future employment and economic security for individual workers. We look forward to tracking the results.
For more information on the new CWTP program, visit online at pa.gov/newjobs.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.