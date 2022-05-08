Except for early Puritan Massachusetts, American conservatism was long dominated by a pro-business libertarianism skeptical of most proposals for government to regulate the economy, and tolerant of most religious persuasions (even Jews, Catholics and discreet atheists). Ronald Reagan (or one of his speechwriters) perhaps said it best: “Government is not the solution, government is the problem.”
In recent decades, though, conservatism’s puritanical current has become much more powerful, even eclipsing libertarianism. This shift probably started in the 1970s with the emerging anti-abortion movement after Roe v. Wade legalized and regulated abortion in 1973. When fundamental moral principles were at stake, the New Puritans asserted, government had the right and obligation to intervene in the most intimate, personal ethical decisions, and enforce conformity to a particular moral and religious orthodoxy.
This despite the First Amendment to the Constitution providing that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
Libertarian conservatism found itself increasingly restricted to the economy, defending business from government regulations, while ceding ground in the defense of religious liberty.
The New Puritanism has matured since the Gingrich Revolution of the 1990s. Particularly in the last few years, with Republicans in control of many states and the U.S. Supreme Court (and able to immobilize Congress even when Republicans don’t control it), we find the New Puritans moving from attempts to impose orthodoxy on school curricula and school libraries, to actual intervention in the rights of parents to make decisions about the well-being of their children.
Several state laws imposing restrictions on public school curricula and libraries (most prominently the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law in Florida), prohibit discussion of homosexuality in any form in the lower grades, and prohibit the presence of suspect books in school libraries. When the Disney Company (huge in Florida) opposed the Don’t Say Gay law, Governor DeSantis broke Republican libertarianism by threatening Disney if the company got out of line.
In Texas, the governor has issued an order requiring state authorities to investigate child-abuse charges against parents who authorize medical treatment of their children in support of their trans-gender identity.
Within the last week, a draft Supreme Court opinion indicates that the Court’s conservative majority is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the half-century-old decision that established the regulated right to abortion as derived from a putative right to privacy. That right also underpins other Supreme Court decisions such as the right to use contraceptives, or the right of interracial or gay couples to marry. The grounds for the reversal is that nothing in the federal constitution establishes a right to privacy. The issue of abortion, under the draft opinion, would be returned to the states, where conservative state legislatures in about half the states could flatly outlaw abortion.
Not surprisingly, most of these New Puritan initiatives relate to sex and rejection of increasingly permissive attitudes prevailing in more cosmopolitan parts of our culture. From their perspective, change is coming too fast and going too far. When I was growing up in the 1950s, we kind of knew about Queers, sniggered about them, but mostly didn’t talk about it. Now, we have to remember to add “+” to “LGTBQ” to try to include all options of sexual identity. And we’d better remember what each letter stands for. For the New Puritans, it is too much, too fast, and most importantly, too wrong to tolerate.
Perhaps most striking in the current New Puritan playbook is the virtual demonization of teenaged transsexuality. When medical science has made it increasingly possible to change one’s gender, and when the teen years are the best time to take the measures needed to accomplish that, New Puritans say, “We will make you accept the body and the sexual orientation that God wills. And we alone know what God wills.”
Where they have control, the New Puritans will do their best to carry out that pledge. And it is unlikely the current Supreme Court will find anything in the First Amendment to prevent them from doing it.
The only religion whose “free exercise” is protected is the New Puritanism.
That seems uncomfortably close to “an establishment of religion.”
John Peeler is a retired Professor of Political Science and Latin American Studies at Bucknell.