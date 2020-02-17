A new law signed by Gov. Tom Wolf on Oct. 31, 2019, provides more time for voter registration and opens options for Pennsylvania voters to cast their ballots by mail.
The expanded options benefit our entire system of government by making it easier for qualified and registered voters to record their votes.
The changes are outlined in Act 77, which modified the state’s election code. Most of the provisions go into effect during the primary election this spring.
The new law essentially gives any voter the option to cast their ballot by mail, if they so choose, but there are deadlines that apply to the process.
There are now two types of ballots that can be completed by mail — absentee and a new general mail-in ballot designed for anyone who does not meet the criteria as an absentee voter.
All voters, those who cast ballots by mail or those who visit the polls on election day, must be registered to vote by the final registration deadline — April 13 for the primary election and Oct. 19 for the general election. The new law grants more time to complete voter registrations, moving the deadlines from 30 days before an election to 15 days before each election.
“Absentee” voters should apply for, and use an absentee ballot. Absentee voters include college students who are registered to vote in their home districts rather than their school address, people who have work or vacations that take them away from their home district on election day, those with physical disabilities or illnesses that keep them from going to the polling place, members of the military who are deployed away from home, people who have a conflict due to celebration of a religious holiday and inmates who have not been convicted of a felony. All other voters can apply for, and use a general mail-in ballot. No reason or excuse is necessary to register for, or use the general mail-in system.
Those who choose to vote by mail must first apply. All applications for the April 28 primary election must be completed and received by the county election office by 5 p.m. April 21. Applications can be completed at the county election office or online at: votesPA.com/ApplyMailBallot or by mail. Applications also can be downloaded on the website and mailed in to the county election office.
If voters plan to use mail-in options in the future, they can request to be placed on a permanent mail-in voter list by the first Monday in February each year. Voters on these lists will receive ballots in the mail for all elections that year.
All mail-in ballots must be received by the county election office by 8 p.m. on election day — the same time that the polls close — in order for votes to be counted.
Voters also should note that Act 77 has eliminated straight-party voting and the use of stickers to vote for write-in candidates. Straight-party voting involved marking a ballot or pulling a lever for one political party, granting votes to all candidates within that party. Voters can still cast votes for every candidate in a single political party, but they must select each candidate one at a time.
Visit the Pennsylvania website — votespa.com — or contact your county elections office for more information.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.