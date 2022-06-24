The list of items that regularly present a greater return on investment than funding and attention paid to early childhood education and learning is very short. Understanding the short- and long-term impacts is something many organizations still struggle to grasp.
Coming out of last month’s Early Learning Economic Summit, Pennsylvania’s Early Learning Investment Commission (ELIC) has rolled out a series of toolkits to present foundational information to drive the impact home.
The toolkits hit on everything from human resources strategies and benefits to how businesses can advocate for and support high-quality care in their areas.
This outreach is an invaluable tool and worth your time to check it out at investmentsincaringpa.com.
The free online resource presents an opportunity for businesses to better support their working families and child care initiatives. Any successful business owner understands a company is only as successful as its employees.
Investments in child care and its programs have an immediate benefit for employees and their employers, but also offer a critical long-term impact on the children who have consistent involvement in the programs.
Dozens of bits of data and studies show the impact each dollar can have across multiple lanes. The National Forum on Early Childhood Policy and Programs has found that high-quality early childhood programs can return $4-$9 for every dollar invested, a number that climbs to as much as $13 in some studies. Research by Dr. James Heckman, a Harvard economist, and professor, shows the return on investment is more significant than other infrastructure investments such as roads or housing investments.
There are clear educational impacts. The ELIC reports by the time a child turns eight, his or her third-grade reading outcomes can predict future academic achievement and career success.
Additionally, the ELIC notes, high-quality child care and early learning programs help children: Advance language and pre-math skills; advance social and executive functioning skills, such as the ability to plan, focus, and work collaboratively; and adjust easier to kindergarten.
Money spent in this capacity is almost always money well spent.
When questions arise about how to afford to fund high-quality child care, the first shouldn’t be “How can we afford it? It should, rather, be “How can we not?”
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.