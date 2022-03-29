A new state rule, adopted unanimously by the Independent Regulatory Review Commission, will finally offer a well-deserved pay benefit for an estimated 93,000 to 160,000 Pennsylvanians who earn an hourly wage supplemented by customer tips.
The five-member commission recently approved a proposal by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration to more than quadruple the amount of money employees must earn in tips before their employer will be permitted to pay them less than the minimum wage.
Currently, employers can pay tipped employees less than the state’s $7.25 per hour minimum wage — to as low as $2.83 per hour — if they make at least $30 a month in tips.
Under the newly approved rule, expected to go into effect in the coming months, that monthly tip threshold will rise to $135 a month. The rule change is intended to adjust for changes in inflation since 1977.
The rule also updates Pennsylvania regulations to follow federal guidance on who employers can classify as a tipped employee. Under the new rule, an employee must spend at least 80 percent of their time on tipped work to be classified as a tipped employee who can be paid below the minimum wage.
The rule change does not raise the minimum wage, which Wolf has long advocated, but it does provide a benefit for hard-working people, many of whom work in the restaurant and hospitality industries.
During his annual budget address to the state Legislature in February, Wolf called Pennsylvania’s $7.25 minimum wage “embarrassing.”
“Our failure to increase the minimum wage is costing us dearly,” the governor said during his address to elected members of the state House and Senate. “It’s very simple. When people are able to earn a decent wage, they can contribute to the economic life of their communities and the commonwealth, On the other hand, when they work full time, but still don’t earn enough to pay for bare necessities like food, shelter, clothing and heat, taxpayers wind up footing the bill.”
Pennsylvania is one of 20 states, and the federal government, which has — in the face of steep rises in consumer costs, child care and housing — been unwilling to push minimum wages higher since the current $7.25-per-hour federal minimum wage was last adjusted nearly 13 years ago, on July 24, 2009.
Several of the Valley’s high profile employers and other larger national retailers have already increased their starting wages to at least $9 and sometimes higher than that depending on the market implications and current demands of hiring.
This most recent rule change is a good intermediate step, but it is clearly time for state lawmakers to adopt Gov. Wolf’s call for a $12 minimum wage, with a stepped and defined pathway to $15 per hour.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.