As dairy farmers, we need to innovate and sell more milk. There is an entire portion of the population that does not drink milk. The new Dairy Plus Milk Blends created by Dairy Farmers of America is a clever way to get real milk into non-dairy products.
Honestly, I was taken aback by the resistance this product is receiving. Farmers are upset about a dairy cooperative producing “almond milk,” but the product uses real milk! Dairy Plus Milk Blends is 50 percent real cow’s milk and 50 percent almond beverage.
In our view, the more places we can get dairy, the better off we’ll be.
This product is introducing dairy to a new audience and taking aim at plant-based-products. At a recent member meeting where this product was discussed, I learned that consumers who are buying almond beverages are doing so because they like the taste, but they miss the nutrition offered by real dairy. If we can get people currently buying plant-based dairy alternatives to pick up a product that is 50 percent real milk, wouldn’t that be good?
As farmers, we must realize that we can’t just stay the course. Dairy farmers are always wanting innovation, well, this is innovation.
Imagine if we had not seized the opportunity for milk with bottled coffee drinks. In my opinion, this is no different.
To have a vibrant industry, we must invest in new ways to reach new consumers and get them to enjoy our products. This is just one of those ways.
Lolly and William Lesher,
Bernville