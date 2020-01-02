Within the next several days, a number of new faces will be stepping into leadership positions in courthouses, city and borough halls and municipal buildings across the region.
Many of us met them as they were running for election last year, and we are sure they will want to hear from us when concerns arise within our neighborhoods over the next four years.
Elected as county commissioners in Northumberland County were Kym Best, Joe Klebon and Sam Schiccatano. Trevor Finn, Dan Hartman and Ken Holdren remain at the helm in Montour County. Union County voters elected Preston Boop, Jeff Reber and Stacy Richards as county commissioners and in Snyder County, Adam Ewig, Joe Kantz and Chuck Steininger have been elected to serve as county commissioners.
In Sunbury, Joshua Brosious joins the city council; Jennifer Seidel becomes a member of the Shamokin City Council; Jim Knight will take a seat on the East Buffalo Township board of supervisors and Elijah Farrell will represent citizens in Lewisburg’s 4th Ward.
They along with all of the candidates elected on Nov. 6 will take the oath of office within the next few days and begin their new terms.
The new year presents fresh perspectives and new opportunities for positive changes that enhance the lives of residents here in the Central Susquehanna Valley.
It’s a new opportunity for all of us — the citizens — as well. We can resolve to do our part to better our communities, perhaps by volunteering with a community organization, participating in community events, helping our neighbors and speaking out when we notice injustice, community needs or simply have a suggestion.
Those who we elected to leadership positions last fall have an obligation to listen to our concerns and take action when its necessary, prudent, appropriate or beneficial to do so.
The new year also offers an opportunity to invite community discussion on topics of interest. We encourage area residents to express their opinions on issues in the news by writing letters to the editor here at The Daily Item.
Letters should be 275 words or less and address a single topic. Please include your full name, address, and a telephone number where you can be reached for internal verification purposes, then submit online or by mail. We also welcome “My Turn” columns — longer opinion articles written by local residents.
Local government leaders and citizens, working together in an environment that welcomes inclusion, respect, open discussion and a free press, can pave the way to positive changes and advancements that enhance the lives of all who live and work here in the Central Susquehanna Valley. It’s a new year, a new decade. Fresh and exciting opportunities await.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.