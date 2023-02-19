As the freshness of 2023 remains, I am sure that many of us are seeing all kinds of New Year’s Resolution advertisements and promotions. Whether it be a New Year, New Me Instagram post, a tweet about all the new recipes someone is trying out to eat healthier, or a “quick” Hulu ad break where a personal trainer tells us how to start the year right, we are immersed in new year announcements. While many of these campaigns may seem corny, there is perhaps some merit to the idea of starting anew — leaving the past behind and picking up new habits that define us in this next 365-day cycle.
Researchers specializing in human operations and decision making such as Katherine Milkman and Hengchen Dai have analyzed this idea of a “fresh start effect” in which various time markers seem to reset or restart peoples’ minds, allowing them to forget the past and begin afresh.
I imagine that this effect could also be extremely beneficial if applied to the environment. Each of us, especially in Western societies, is accountable to some extent for the climate predicament we now find ourselves in. Wealth, race, or status aside, simply living in such industrialized nations means each one of us produces many times more emissions than most people in the rest of the world. Estimates differ, but the typical American’s carbon footprint, meaning the total greenhouse gas emissions one produces, is consistently more than triple that of the global average.
This can create feelings of dread and frustration within us. We may feel that no matter what actions we take, we are still contributing to the ever-looming “climate crisis.” Further, it can seem almost impossible to drive less, consume less meat, shop local, or use less water, and even when we do, it can feel futile. We may be left wondering, is this even making a difference? I vote yes.
In environmental studies, there is a concept known as the “Tragedy of the Commons,” which states that people are often motivated to take advantage of others when given the opportunity. For example, take a group of farmers who work a shared plot of land. If all the farmers agree to not overgraze (i.e. each farmer can only let 30 cows graze), then the land will stay maintained. However, the system allows people to abuse it, as each farmer is motivated to overuse the land to increase profits, allowing 31 or 35 cows to graze. This means the one farmer has more cattle than the others at the others’ expense. However, when every farmer overgrazes, problems arise. Soon, there is no grass left and all the farmers lose.
I think this idea can equally apply in the opposite direction.
Imagine each of us choosing to replace one of our defective or harmful environmental practices with a healthy one. While we may not see the impact of our individual action, the collective action could be massive.
That brings us back to 2023. We are under two months into this year and thus the “fresh effect” is arguably still present. I say we act in its presence. This year, pick one sustainable action. Eat less meat or go vegan for one day a week, set a goal to drive less, bike, or carpool, or set a timer when in the shower. Each of these actions can make a world of a difference, literally. Vincent Van Gogh is attributed with saying, “Great things are done by a series of small things brought together.”
I say we take this ideal and bring it into our lives. Often, we hear that humanity is expanding too fast and that the population is growing too quickly.
This may be; however, we can use this size to our advantage.
Let’s work together. This year, combined, we can create a positive future, not a tragedy.
Grant Rowe is a senior Political Science and Environmental Studies double-major at Susquehanna University, hoping to work within the environmental policy sphere and aid in the transition to a sustainable future.