There have been some wild and crazy stories this week that have dominated the headlines.
Unfortunately, because of the information whirlwind, other important news stories that could have a direct impact on people’s lives have been pushed to inside pages, nudged lower on digital news feeds or dropped from news broadcast story lineups.
One of these important stories this week reads as follows: “Nearly 43,000 people died in U.S. traffic crashes in 2021, the highest number in 16 years with deaths due to speeding and impaired or distracted driving on the rise.”
That information, especially reminders of fatal mistakes that drivers are making every day, can literally save lives.
The report was released Monday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and includes data from 2021, the most recent year for which these national statistics are available. In Pennsylvania, 1,230 people lost their lives in traffic accidents during 2021, the highest number in the past 10 years, according to the most recent annual report issued by the state Department of Transportation.
The national report notes a 10.5 percent increase in the number of 2021 traffic deaths when compared to the prior year, the highest number since 2005 and the largest percentage increase since 1975.
The data also shows a 12 percent rise in fatal crashes involving at least one distracted driver — fatal accidents in which 3,522 people lost their lives because at least one of the motorists involved was distracted while driving — and a 7.9 percent increase in speeding-related deaths.
Steve Kiefer, a retired General Motors executive whose son, Mitchel, was killed in a 2016 distracted driving crash, said cellphones are the primary cause of distraction. Fortunately, technology is now available to prevent or help prevent distractions, including “do not disturb” modes or apps and in-car systems that watch drivers to make sure they are paying attention to the road. But it can only work if we use it.
Kiefer, who has started a foundation with the goal of ending distracted driving, noted that 90 percent of people are aware of the dangers of distracted driving, yet 80 percent admit to doing it.
“Remember,” said Sophia Shulman, deputy administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “it only takes a moment to change your life forever.”
All of this represents important news, statistics and reminders that drivers need to hear and act upon.
