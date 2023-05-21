A few weeks ago, I received a “newsletter” from my state representative, Stephanie Borowicz. As a resident of Buffalo Township, I no longer live in the 75th District, but now live in the 76th District. Borowicz was a complete unknown to me. Reading her “newsletter” was distressing but hardly surprising. It was replete with all the MAGA catchphrases that now pour out of new “Republican” Party, a party hardly recognizable from its past. Her using the terms “woke” and “critical race theory” tells us a great deal.
One of her stated concerns is protecting Second Amendment rights. Does this mean she is mainly concerned with gun manufacturer’s profits and the selfish few who want weapons of war? What about the countless among us who now go to the supermarket, movies, shopping mall, church, and parades with apprehension and fear of a mass shooting event. Should parents have to worry about violence when their kids go off to school? Has she read the Second Amendment where it calls for a “well-regulated militia.” There is no constitutional right to a weapon of war. Our country is now awash with guns and the majority of Americans are calling for sensible protection from the mass slaughter which is now an everyday horror. Is it possible to vote Republican if you want action against mass murder?
Critical Race Theory is a catchphrase from the reactionary right. Critical Race Theory is a highly academic interdisciplinary approach to examine the racial history of this country. The catch phrase is used to push against the teaching of the real history of our country. Racists don’t want students to learn about the part of our past that was built on the backs of slaves and that we committed genocide against native peoples. We are still dealing with our country’s original sin of slavery. The reactionary right wants to deny full citizenship and rights to countless groups of people from the LGBTQ+ community to immigrants of this country. The MAGA Republican party is a party of hate which is very comfortable with white racist militias.
Borowicz has co-sponsored a bill which bans abortion once a heartbeat is detected. Does she qualify this proposal in any way? Is this the heavy hand of government imposing her will on other women? Has she any concern for the health and the well-being of the mother? What defines what is a person? Does a zygote with the potential to become a person make it a person? If implantation doesn’t occur in the uterine wall, is that the death of a person? Are these measures to outlaw abortions an attempt by those who with certain belief systems to impose their beliefs on others? She expresses concern for personal freedoms while she denies rights of women.
She wants to accelerate energy production; that means more natural gas. Does Borowicz recognize that we are in an ever-increasing climate crisis? Has she chosen to live in a self-imposed bubble of ignorance? Is she just blind to the climate instability we are already facing? She wants to remove “obsolete job crushing” regulations. This is just a way of increasing corporate profits at the cost of our health. If she really wants energy independence and is concerned about jobs, why isn’t she working to convert us to a clean energy system?
Her claim that those on the political left are attacking liberty and rights may be the most bizarre part of the letter. The political left has been fighting to expand the rights of all Americans no matter their sexual orientation, race, skin color or national origin. We can honestly repeat the pledge of supporting “liberty and justice for all.” It is her party which is attacking voting rights throughout the country, denies the violence of the Jan. 6 attack on our liberties, and fails to support the rights of all Americans. It is her party that wants to deny the right of all Americans to marry whom they love. It is her party which has supported a want to be fascist dictator who has wanted to set aside the Constitution.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.