If you have not heard, Fred Scheller retired Friday as the publisher of The Daily Item and The Danville News, ending a 47-year career in the industry that was almost exclusively in his hometown of Sunbury.
Publisher of the two local newspapers was one of approximately 47 titles he held, including Regional Executive for CNHI, the parent company of The Daily Item, when he hung it up.
Been thinking a lot about Fred’s retirement since first hearing the news a few weeks ago. He’s been the fourth publisher I have worked with here in Sunbury since The Daily Item acquired The Danville News when I was the sports editor there.
Even late last week, when we held a going away reception for him, I still didn’t know what to say. Then it sort of stumbled into the brain that Fred Scheller, who has been with The Daily Item since 1976 is (now was) The Daily Item.
As in the anchor, the constant.
But Fred Scheller was the long-standing constant for a lot of people in this building. While always on the business side, he said he always held a reader’s perspective. I loved that.
When he left here in 2015 to become the publisher of one of our fellow CNHI papers in Oneonta, New York, it was weird. When he returned in 2018, it was like he never left.
Constant.
The story that floated around the building forever was that Fred Scheller graduated from Shikellamy High on a Friday and started at The Daily Item on Monday.
That story is true, Fred told me.
Turns out, the story gets better. Fred said in the days before graduation he was taking a break, sleeping in late since classes were wrapped. His mother walked into his bedroom around noon one day with the newspaper flipped to the classified page, and told him “The Daily Item is looking for a part-time employee in its distribution department, get your butt down there!”
Through a succession of promotions from that part-time gig, he eventually become the director of audience development, general manager and eventually publisher along with a couple of CNHI titles mixed in there.
The latter jobs, he said, allowed him to travel to places that he normally would not have, using his expertise across several lanes to lift up newspapers across CNHI’s footprint, which extends from Massachusetts to Minnesota to Texas to Georgia.
“It is amazing to me that I stumbled into a profession that I never grew tired,” he said. “My passion for the newspaper business never faded and the time passed quickly. I cannot believe it has been 47 years. With our changing industry, the last several years have been the most challenging. However, they have also been the most rewarding. They have been the best of my career.”
Fred was, as many know, involved in everything. He served on Lewisburg’s school board for a bit, including a stint as vice president. He coached youth soccer, basketball and Little League Baseball. He helped create the Sunbury River Festival, was a driving force behind the Stock Market Game and was part of boards and civic organizations across the region.
He’s been a constant to the Valley too, the kind of constant you can’t replace, just hope survives and thrives as the guide stone for the next generation of leaders.
