Over the past week, three of Pennsylvania’s most prominent Democrats — Gov. Tom Wolf, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Attorney General Josh Shapiro — all threw their support behind the legalization of recreational marijuana across the state.
The Daily Item has not supported that leap yet. We continue to offer support of legislation that adjusts the criminal penalty for possession of a small amount of marijuana to more appropriately fit the crime, a measure that received the endorsement of the House Judiciary Committee last year.
More than four in five across the state support legalization according to data provided from Fetterman’s listening tour. It seems like Pennsylvania is heading that way, but, as we said in this space last week, there doesn’t need to be this rush to legalize it across the state. We are starting to learn about it through the medical marijuana program’s research side.
House Bill 928 was introduced a year ago but hasn’t gained any real traction in Harrisburg. Under the new bill, those found guilty of a first or second offense would be subject to a summary offense for possessing less than 30 grams of marijuana — handled in magisterial district courts as a citation — with a maximum $300 fine and no jail time.
A third or subsequent offenses would be graded as a misdemeanor of the third degree with a maximum $1,000 fine, no jail time.
The proposed law draws the legal lines in the proper place, upholding the illegal status of recreational marijuana on the federal and state levels with fines that include grading to keep first and second offenses within local magisterial district courts.
These cases can bog down the legal system, but can also render someone unemployable because of the blemish on their record. Last week, Fetterman also encouraged Pennsylvanians to apply for pardons, specifically people who were charged with nonviolent, small-amount marijuana possession and/or possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
“One thing we can do right now is alleviate the burden of small-amount, nonviolent convictions that scar the lives of otherwise productive citizens,” Fetterman said.
“These people have done no harm to anyone else. They shouldn’t continue to suffer with employment and housing issues because they were convicted of doing something that most Pennsylvanians don’t even think should be illegal.”
Reducing the penalties for nonviolent marijuana offenses makes sense. Several municipalities across the state — including Lancaster and Harrisburg — have already taken the step. This marks a fair and practical move forward that should be revisited by lawmakers in Harrisburg.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.