Good on school directors in Danville and Lewisburg for replacing outgoing female superintendents with women.
This week, Lewisburg Area School District named Cathy Moser as its full-time superintendent after she completed another round in an interim role following the departure of Jennifer Baugh earlier this year.
Moser had served in the temporary role a few times previously.
The news comes on the heels of Danville Area tabbing Molly Nied, a Danville alum, as its superintendent. She is the next in line of female superintendents at Danville, following Susan Bickford, Cheryl Latorre and Ricki Boyle in the role. Nied previously served in the district as a principal.
Danville and Lewisburg were the only two Valley districts with female superintendents, so seeing them bring new leadership in is refreshing.
When Baugh and Boyle announced they were leaving — and with Milton’s Cathy Keegan stepping away as well — there was a chance the region was losing its only female superintendents. Even in the flurry of recent hires — Mifflinburg, Warrior Run and Milton have all hired new supers in the last few years — none were females until Moser and Nied were appointed.
The education profession is dominated statistically by women until it comes to those holding top posts like superintendent and principal.
According to state and national data, women make up about 75 percent of classroom teachers in public schools, but only about a quarter of those in “central administration.”
The percentage of women serving as superintendents of public schools across the U.S. has increased from 24% a decade ago to nearly 27%, according to the American Superintendent 2020 Decennial Study from the School Superintendents Association. Those numbers are similar to what we’re seeing locally with two female superintendents among the dozen local districts.
In the end, school directors are charged with hiring the best person for the job, male or female. Every district that has made a hire in the past year or so has done that.
One of the goals moving forward is to ensure more and more educators — again, male or female, but particularly the latter — are prepared to take on the roles, through appropriate certification and educational levels. Some are perfectly fine remaining in a classroom for years and have an immeasurable impact on the students they serve.
That is OK. We would just like to see a continued interest and increase in the number of women in leadership roles in Valley schools.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.