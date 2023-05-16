Thursday, May 4. Page three, The Daily Item. Three headlines, each one illustrating the epidemic of gun violence sweeping through America. A man in Texas shot and killed five neighbors after they asked him to stop shooting an AR-15 near their house. Six people were shot and killed by a registered sex offender in Oklahoma. Six more people were shot — one fatally — when a man in Atlanta opened fire inside a hospital.
Two days later, eight people were gunned down in a Texas shopping mall. Three of them were children.
How can we end this plague of shooting deaths in our country? There are no answers coming from Washington. Republican legislators accuse Democrats of playing politics with gun violence. Then, after offering their “thoughts and prayers,” Republicans say it’s just a mental health issue.
There are mentally ill people all over the world, but only in America do mass shootings occur on an almost-daily basis.
While politicians stand by and do nothing, Americans want an end to this terror. According to a recent Fox News poll:
n 87% of the public supports background checks;
n 81% believe existing gun laws should be enforced;
n 81% support an age 21 requirement for gun purchases;
n 77% favor a 30-day waiting period for gun purchases;
n 61% believe assault rifles and semi-automatic weapons should be banned.
As Americans, we have the power to bring about change. We ended the war in Vietnam. We ended segregation and fought for Civil Rights. Now we have to make our voices heard again. We have to let our lawmakers know we will not tolerate this never-ending wave of mass shootings and gun violence in our country.
Steve Kusheloff,
Sunbury