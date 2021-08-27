President Biden’s desire to haphazardly remove a small contingency of troops (2,500) without implementing procedures to safely evacuate military and civilian personnel will have global consequences which will negatively reverberate for years. Biden provided ready-made propaganda to further sow mistrust amongst western allies.
Who thinks it’s a good idea to close seven bases including those essential for transport? Who thinks it’s a good idea to shut down military bases without any consideration for the stockpile of weapons? You would think a 50-year foreign relations genius would make sure 13th century terrorists wouldn’t have access to weapons, ammo.
Then to add insult to injury, the Biden administration informed the Americans who were told to shelter in place that they had to contact State Department in order to get out of Taliban-controlled area surrounding the last existing air support base. It’s pretty insulting or really stupid to tell them to contact a government agency/embassy that was already vacated.
Biden basically told them to fend for themselves until they get inside the base.
What in the world! I’m sure that there are women that have to go through there. It is dangerous for everybody but I hate to think of women having to go through those barbarians!
Absolutely no clear-cut plan for the military to work out the logistics of leaving in an orderly fashion. What an absolutely ridiculous lame-brained lack of common sense.
Mel Benjamin,
Watsontown