The U.S. military announced the closing of Bagram Air Base, where I served my last Afghanistan assignment, as deputy senior civilian representative. The closing of this important base, with roots going back to the occupation of Alexander the Great, is a major early step toward the end of our 20-year scrimmage in the Afghanistan great game.
Some note, correctly, that we achieved our goal of deposing the Taliban hosts of Osama bin Laden and ask why we’re still stuck in the shadow of the Hindu Kush.
Others, with equal validity, ask what will happen to the rights of women and religious minorities once allied forces withdraw.
Then, of course, there are the petty demagogues who apparently were just fine with Donald Trump’s scheme to withdraw the troops in May, but now are appalled at Joe Biden’s “precipitous” plan to withdrawn them four months later than Trump’s schedule.
Seven years, almost to the day, after my departure from the embassy in Kabul, the last U.S. troops have left. Where does their leaving leave us?
Al Qaeda is gone from Afghanistan and weakened around the world. Osama bin Laden wasn’t the last al Qaeda leader, but no one has matched his reach and influence. It would be harder for a latter-day bin Laden to pull off a 9/11-style attack. The get-out advocates are right about these facts.
Nonetheless, while it would be difficult for al Qaeda to regenerate, it might not be impossible, or other extremist groups could spring up and threaten the world. The post-Taliban Afghan government never has been strong. The first president, Hamid Kharzai, was inadequate to the immense demands of the job. I am not even certain he was mentally stable. His successor, Ashraf Ghani, is a didactic, irritable Johns Hopkins ex-professor, who once yelled at me in a meeting. As Ghani became increasingly rude to Americans during a discussion prior to his presidency, one of my colleagues took issue with his behavior. I attempted to calm the situation by quoting a conciliatory remark Ghani had made a few moments earlier. Either not recognizing his own words or seeing an opportunity to score debating points, he turned to me and shouted, “and why should anyone listen to you?”
Of course, Afghanistan is a sovereign country. Now-President Ghani doesn’t have to listen to any American, let alone a mid-level diplomatic irregular, but it is unlikely his government can long survive without substantial outside support, and that support comes chiefly from the United States. Indeed, a recent report intelligence study suggested the Afghan government might fall within six months of U.S. withdrawal.
The United States does have options besides military presence. We can aid Afghanistan without maintaining troops there. We have economic weapons, and drones, and planes and soldiers in nearby countries. We have intelligence operations and regional allies. Pulling out of Afghanistan doesn’t necessarily mean entirely leaving the game.
Withdrawing our troops does change the game, however, and those who fear a rollback of the human-rights advances made since the overthrow of the Taliban are right to be worried. It would be harder for us to prevent the closing of women’s schools or the stoning of accused adulterers or the murder of rape victims when we aren’t there to encourage and back the democratic government. Without U.S. forces, the government will be more inclined to compromise with the Taliban, and less able to resist them. The Taliban repeatedly have made clear their contempt for the government in Kabul, and we would be fooling ourselves if we thought the Taliban would evolve overnight into some form of loyal opposition party.
In the end, there was no clear solution to the problems of Afghanistan when we went there. Twenty years later, there still isn’t.
Philip Clark, a former editor and writer at the The Daily Item, served four years in Afghanistan with the United States Agency for International Development. He lives in Harrisburg.