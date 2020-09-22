It’s said kids develop (learn) more in their first 5 years than the rest of their lives. Prior to the ’60s kids helped with the family chores. The parents had constant contact with them. With a better economy and starting school, parents worried their constant contact direction was gone. Don’t go near the water because you might fall in and drown! Don’t play with insects because if you get bit you could swell up and die! The list goes on. Parents later learned these warnings would be called scare tactics! But a 6-year-old can understand an explanation rather than a scare?
This is why President Trump uses scare tactics on his supporters. He treats them like a 6-year-old because he has no explanations for their questions. No better health care and lower drug costs. A tax system that feeds the rich, caps the middle class, and overtaxes the retired and poor. A wall to keep illegals out built over a sewage river they can float here in. A wall Mexico has never paid for. Excluding COVID, a national debt he was going to reduce, but has increased for our great, great, etc., grandchildren to cope with.
Explanations? Trump has none! Truthful answers? Trump has none! But he is certainly full of scare tactics! They did work on 6-year-old kids years ago. But I really believe this country of ours wants more explanations than scare tactics. Think people, and vote!
William Herrold,
Northumberland