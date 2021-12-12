Making decisions doesn’t always involve simple choices. There are often many complex factors, but I hope I make my decisions based on the best information available. Emotions are not easily measured and don’t boil down to facts and figures, but there are many choices we make on which there is clear evidence. For example, there is very convincing evidence that eating a whole food plant-based diet is the best diet for our health and the health of the biosphere.
We are affected and influenced by the decisions of those closest to us. We are even affected by people we will never meet. Those who chose not to get the COVID vaccine made a decision that may have had severe consequences for others. While there are individual rights to consider, there is the right to be protected from the others’ decisions. Those who hold political office make decisions that can have very significant effects on all of us.
I want politicians to make their decisions based on the best evidence available. Political decisions should not be based first on political ideology. Whatever the political consideration that may affect a final decision, if it is based on faulty information, it cannot be the best decision. As has been said in the past, you are entitled to your own opinion but not your own facts.
As a constituent, I believe I have the right to know if my elected representatives are making decisions on the best evidence available. The Republicans in the state legislature have supported a series of measures to promote the gas industry at a time when we must drastically start limiting carbon and methane from going into the atmosphere. The promotion of the gas industry flies in the face of the overwhelming evidence that we are now facing an ever-increasing climate change disaster. Science has been telling us this for decades. The reporting of the incidences of increasing numbers and intensity of floods, fires, droughts, and storms seems to be an almost daily occurrence.
I have called my state representative a number of times asking if he accepts the findings of the IPCC and the National Climate Assessment. Both have concluded that we are running rapidly out of time for action to avert the worst of the climate crisis. I was told that someone would get back to me with an answer. No one returned my call. After several calls, I finally spoke with one of his aides. He told me that he didn’t think I would get an answer because it was a political question. What??? We shouldn’t expect an answer to a political question from a politician? The question I was asking wasn’t even a political question. What knowledge was my representative basing his political decisions upon is a fair question. How could he vote to promote an industry which contributes greatly to the coming crisis?
The Republicans preach the gospel of capitalism in which the government should take a hands-off approach and let the markets decide who will be the winners and losers. Their hypocrisy is overwhelming with their enthusiastic support of the gas industry. The gas and oil industries don’t care about our health or the health of the biosphere. They are motivated only by profit. This has been demonstrated by the hundreds of millions they have spent on climate disinformation.
Our government was founded on the principle that it is to “promote the general welfare.” To do so it must protect us from the greed of the markets. Government at all levels must step in to protect our country from one of our greatest enemies, the horrific damage that is and will be caused by a climate out of control.
A number of years ago Noam Chomsky called the Republican Party the party of stupid because of its denial of the facts of climate change. Now they have gone beyond stupid. They not only deny the truth but have taken to accepting the outright lies of their sociopathic, narcissistic leader. You will be drummed out of the party if you don’t accept the lie that Trump won the election. A claim based on zero evidence. Got a new conspiracy theory? No facts needed.
Jack D. Miller lives in Lewisburg.