The Associated Press reported this week that there have been more than 1,000 cases of serious lung injuries and 18 deaths reported in users of electronic cigarettes and vaping devices. Pennsylvania announced Friday its first death, making the total 19. Some stores — including Walmart — have either pulled the products or will no longer stock them when inventory runs out.
What is the harm in making the personal decision to quit, or at least stop temporarily, until we have learned more about what is happening?
Most frightening is that experts — those in the medical profession and those selling the products — don’t know what they don’t know. The dangers are widespread and potentially fatal.
According to The Associated Press, which has been investigating the problem for weeks, no “single device, ingredient or additive has been identified. Most of the patients say they vaped products containing THC, the high-producing ingredient in marijuana.”
Additionally, research is lagging. In the latest AP report, we know that “Experts who examined lung tissue from 17 patients say the damage looks like chemical burns, similar to what would be seen in people exposed to poisonous gases. Dr. Brandon Larsen of Mayo Clinic Arizona says he believes toxic fumes are causing at least some of the illnesses.”
Reading those two sentences should be enough to get us to put the e-cigarettes down for a moment.
In an effort to learn as much as possible as quickly as possible, the Federal Trade Commission ordered six vaping companies to offer information about their marketing campaigns. Massachusetts has banned vape product sales, a move being challenged in court.
There are a lot of moving parts to this current outbreak. In the end, it’s an individual decision, but we encourage all those consuming the product to collect as much information as possible. Talk to the vape shop owners about what is in their products. Talk to your doctor about the possible physical implications, both short and long term.
What we know is health officials are urging people to stop vaping until they learn more. “Unfortunately, the outbreak ... is continuing at a brisk pace,” Dr. Anne Schuchat of the Centers for Disease Control said Thursday. “With all the data I’ve been seeing, I don’t know what’s safe right now.”
