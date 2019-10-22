Well, OK then, finally, I get it. I had obsessively wondered why President Donald Trump’s cheerleaders keep waving banners saying, “Promises made, promises kept.” How could they, when so many have not been kept? I think I now know.
On Oct. 3 Donald Trump stood on the grounds of the White House and announced to the world, “China should start an investigation into the Bidens.” When queried about the appropriateness of such a declaration, the response from elected Republicans was begun by Marco Rubio (R-FL), “I don’t think it’s a real request...I think he did it to gig you guys.” And then Jim Jordan (R-OH), “I just don’t think that’s what the president was really saying.” Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) followed up, “I doubt if the China comment was serious...” So, you see, apparently the public statement was all just a joke.
Well, that got me thinking. Perhaps most of those promises he made were just jokes. Trump: “We will immediately repeal and replace Obamacare.” Not done, but if it was merely a joke, don’t count it as a promise not kept.
Trump: “We will build a wall and Mexico will pay for the wall.” Didn’t happen, don’t count that though. Another joke?
Trump: “I don’t have time for golf. I will be in the White House working for you.” So, through Oct. 5, he has golfed 237 times, but since it was really another “hah-hah,” do not count it as a promise not kept. Trump on health care: “Everybody’s gonna be covered — the government’s gonna pay for it.” Still waiting for that, but then again we cannot count a joke as a promise not kept.
Trump: Will eliminate the national debt fairly quickly. His tax cut sent the debt spiraling, but don’t count it as an unkept promise because it was not really a serious pledge.
Trump: “I will rebuild the country’s infrastructure, nobody can do that like me.” He never even wrote an infrastructure bill, doesn’t count though — just a joke. And more: Bring back coal, release his tax returns, reduce the China trade deficit, ensure clean air and clean water, expose voter fraud.
Is there no end? Jokes and jokers seem to be everywhere these days, but operating a government this way is really not all that funny.
James Swartz lives in Lewisburg.