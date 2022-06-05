Gun control is complicated. Few issues have such power to unite or divide Americans. Arguments about what to do are hotly debated but, as the heinous shootings accumulate, it’s clear that inaction is not an option.
As a lifelong gun owner, shooter, and hunter, I understand and support legitimate use of guns: Sport shooting, protection, and even a check on governmental overreach. But tired and oft-repeated excuses for inaction make less sense than ever.
While simplistic bumper stickers and internet posts may sound good, too many Americans form their opinion from weak data, or worse, propaganda. Conventional wisdom says “if guns are outlawed only outlaws will have guns,” a notorious and easily disproven myth. This assumes nothing can be done because people will simply ignore the law. However, data proves that, with few exceptions, areas with strong gun legislation consistently rank lower in gun murders and suicides than areas with looser regulations. Although many factors play into gun violence (poverty, drugs, etc.), it’s clear that laws can effectively reduce its level.
The problem is, states or cities that do enact laws can only control purchases within their boundaries. For example, there are no walls or checkpoints around Chicago, where 60% of the weapons used in violent crimes are purchased legally in states with more lenient laws.
Nations with tougher gun regulation also consistently see only a fraction of the gun violence experienced in America. Yet, most are like us in demographics, economics, and governmental structure. Those countries also suffer the afflictions often blamed for gun violence here: depression, mental illness, gangs, drugs, violent video games. The only difference is our extreme level of firearm deaths and injuries. Surely, if other countries can control gun violence while still being prosperous and free, we can, too.
Here’s another pro-gun mantra: “The only thing stopping a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” This borders on fantasy. While individuals armed with defensive weapons can sometimes make a difference, a man who bursts into a theater with an AR, body armor, and a death wish will not be stopped by the .380 in your pocket. Planning, firepower, and the element of surprise are all on his side. Plus, the notion that more guns make for a safer society ignores that without meaningful universal background checks, more bad (or unstable) guys have access to guns in the first place.
The claim that criminals will obtain guns by stealing them or buying them on the black market has also been proven false. Almost all the horrendous mass shootings and most gun violence are committed by people who purchased guns legally. When other countries, such as Australia, restricted and regulated certain weapons, the number of shootings dropped dramatically. In fact, Australia’s murder rate is the lowest in 25 years. Theoretically, Aussies have as much access to the black market as we do. Thankfully, buying an illegal gun in such an expensive and risky fashion is too high a hoop to jump through for would-be murderers.
The argument that the Constitution guarantees the right of practically anyone to own any kind of gun does not hold. People forget that when the Second Amendment was written, the most lethal weapon available was the musket, which was needed on the frontier for protection and to provide food. The celebrated “well-trained militias” were essential to defending against foreign aggressors. Fear of an oppressive government was a recent memory. However, when the founding fathers wrote the Second Amendment, I seriously doubt they were envisioning thousands of self-appointed defenders of freedom with high-tech killing machines.
Effective steps can be taken to help curb gun violence while protecting the rights of responsible gun owners. Meaningful, universal background checks, restricting magazine size, and tough penalties for firearm crimes are three sensible measures supported by the vast majority of Americans, including gun owners. These and other ideas should be studied and debated. Encourage your legislators to enact them. The only thing we can’t do is nothing. There are no more excuses.
John R. Faraguna, progressive gun owner, is a contributing writer for Susquehanna Valley Progress Learn more at SVProgress.org.