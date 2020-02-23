Since the shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ in Fort Worth, Texas, on Dec. 29, we have heard a lot about the need to have “good guys with guns” protecting us from “bad guys with guns.” On the surface, at least, that seems to have helped in Fort Worth, but putting guns in the hands of more “good guys” is not going to solve the problems of gun violence in this country.
First of all, Jack Wilson, the man whose shot stopped the random killing at the West Freeway Church of Christ was not just an average parishioner, not an average “good guy.” He was a trained and experienced former law enforcement officer and firearms instructor. He stayed calm and aimed carefully to avoid injuring others. Not every “good guy with a gun” could have remained as calm and been as accurate. Otherwise, he would probably have been the next victim, and the carnage would have continued.
Secondly, why did the shooter have a gun in the first place? He had a lengthy criminal record and a history of violence. Yet, the lax gun laws of Texas had allowed him to legally purchase the shotgun that became the murder weapon. How can the laws of any state allow a person with a violent criminal record to possess a gun? Even the framers of the Constitution with their “well-regulated militia” would not have wanted violent criminals to have guns. With reasonable firearms laws in Texas, there might not have been any need for a “good guy with a gun” in that church.
Third and most importantly, I believe, is that “good guys” don’t always stay good. In times of stress, anger, fear or other strong emotions, even good people often do things they would not normally do. Good people sometimes do bad things, and the presence of a gun increases the chances of it turning catastrophic.
Several years ago, in northern Pennsylvania, I knew a couple of good people. Both were music teachers in nearby schools. She played the organ and directed the choir in the Presbyterian Church. He played in a local musical performing group. He was not a regular churchgoer, but they still frequently played duets or other special music together in church. He was an avid hunter and gun collector, pretty common in that part of the northern Pennsylvania woodlands. Many locals were surprised when they divorced, but still saw both as good people.
In fact, they continued to see him as a “good guy” until the early-December Sunday morning that year when he walked into the church and murdered his former wife, as she sat at the organ playing the opening hymn.
“Good guys” sometimes become “bad guys.”
No “good guy with a gun” could have prevented that murder. However, the victim’s life could have been saved by SB 90, the proposed ERPO (Extreme Risk Protection Order) law that would have required him to temporarily turn over his guns to a law enforcement agency during the time when he was most seriously distressed. According to the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV), in 2018, 71 of 122 domestic violence victims were shot dead.
The “red flag law” will also help protect our fellow citizens. Most gun deaths committed by “good guys” are suicides. In Pennsylvania, 63 percent of gun deaths are suicides. On average, one of our fellow citizens uses a gun to commit suicide every nine hours. The 2018 red flag law allows families to temporarily take guns away from loved ones who are depressed and potentially suicidal.
We need to take two steps to protect our lives and our fellow citizens: pass the ERPO law; and impose universal background checks before any gun sales, whether in gun stores, at gun shows, or through private sales. These steps won’t eliminate gun violence but will begin making us all safer than reliance on “good guys” carrying loaded guns in public places.
Pennsylvania has taken an important step to protect people from themselves when they are suicidal, but much more needs to be done to protect ourselves and our neighbors. Arming every “good guy” is not the answer.
Doug Orbaker is a retired Presbyterian minister.