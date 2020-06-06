Dozens, likely, hundreds of messages have emerged from sports lockerrooms and from those who lead the teams housed in them over the nearly two weeks since George Floyd was killed.
They are messages the nation needs to hear right now, as the “united” part of the United States seemingly grows more tenuous by the day.
The messages are filled with hope and unity, anger and frustration because people who make up teams in this country don’t judge based on looks. Sports, at all levels, are expected to be the ultimate meritocracy, where the best play, regardless of what they look like. Those players embrace each other, all pulling on the same end of the rope.
Last year, when he was putting out the racial flames after a fan called out one of Penn State football coach James Franklin’s black players for having dreadlocks, the coach offered this summation of his team: “Teams all over this country are the purest form of humanity that we have,” he said. “We don’t judge, we embrace differences. We live. We learn. We grow. We support and we defend each other. We’re a family.”
Take a look at a team picture of Penn State’s football team, or Bucknell’s men’s basketball team or dozens of other teams across all levels of sports.
They look like America. A cross-section of everything. No other nation on earth has similar characteristics. It is what truly makes America great.
And these groups have had enough. We should listen, because they make it work — black and white and brown — every day, for the greater good.
A glance at the roster of Bucknell’s men’s basketball team shows nearly perfect racial symmetry. Even the coaching staff has two black coaches and two white coaches.
The team put out a statement after gathering their collective thoughts. The message is simple and poignant, presenting a call to action we should all heed.
“We recently came together to discuss racism and police brutality as a team,” they wrote. “We refuse to stay silent and instead have decided to use our voices to create change. Even if you haven’t been personally affected by police brutality or racism, it is your job as a member of the community to take action and contributed to making a positive change in our country. There is no more ignoring the conversation, the time is now.”
These conversations will be difficult and they should be. They must be.
It is the only way this nation is going to move forward. Forward means solutions, accountability, unity and an understanding that what we’re doing now isn’t nearly enough.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.