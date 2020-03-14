As we confront a global coronavirus pandemic, it is comforting to know our president (call him “Dr. Don”) is in charge.
We certainly don’t need to hear from the experts at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) when our president tells us all we need to know:
If you become infected, stay calm. You’ll get better. Go to work or school if you want. It’s like a common cold.
Never mind that the CDC is giving completely different advice (that is, don’t go to school or work if you’re sick). Who are we going to believe, the medical experts, or our president?
John Peeler,
Lewisburg