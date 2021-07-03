Thank you, Gov. Tom Wolf, for vetoing the Republican voter suppression bill. Lt Governor John Fetterman has discussed the Pennsylvania 2020 voter violations — dead relatives voting for Trump. Republicans have not disclosed any in-person or mail-in voter fraud. So why the need for these restrictive rules?
Voter ID may sound like a good idea, but where are you supposed to get the ID? Your local drivers license center? Are these sites conveniently located for people who don’t drive? Do they have enough help to be open the hours needed to process people efficiently or will there be endless lines?
If Republicans want to stop Democrats from voting they could reinstate some of the old Jim Crow Laws like making us guess the number of jelly beans in a jar or perfectly reciting the Constitution. Or they could write a clean, simple bill that meets their goal, just prohibit Democrats from voting.
Lana Gulden,
Northumberland