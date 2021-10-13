On Nov. 2, East Buffalo Township residents will elect a new member of the board of supervisors. I am so pleased that Mike Glazer is one of the candidates.
I have worked with Mike for the past few years — all in volunteer capacities. Prior to this, I did not know Mike, but was immediately drawn to his passion and desire to help the community. Now retired, Mike devotes many hours to programs and organizations which support our area. He is a very active and engaged board member of the Heiter Center, the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority, and the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra. He has hosted numerous fundraisers to support these various nonprofit organizations. He also founded and emceed the charming Lewisburg Wooley Worm festival for years, helping to bring visibility and share our beautiful community with many from outside the area.
As Mike notes, this community has been good to him and his family. He views this position as EBT supervisor as an opportunity to help maintain those qualities and assets that make EBT a wonderful place to live and work. He understands the need to balance ‘town, gown, and country’ and to manage our community’s growth with the county’s long-range plan objectives. Our township has small businesses still struggling through COVID. As a small business owner for over 20 years, Mike knows what it is like to live and breathe as small business.
Mike is a no-nonsense, approachable guy who exhibits down-to-earth common sense. In meetings I often wait for him to say, “Hmmm, now wait a minute, and let’s talk this through.” He then proceeds to often state the obvious which many in the room may tap-dance around, but clearly needs to be said. He does not shy away from sensitive or difficult topics. His approach is non-condescending, agreeable, and balanced. He attends most of the township, commission, and authority meetings for East Buffalo and understands the financial landscape as well as any opportunities, concerns, projects, and objectives for the Township.
Please join me on Tuesday, Nov. 2 in voting for Mike Glazer, candidate for East Buffalo Township supervisor.
Char Gray,
East Buffalo Township
Editor’s Note: Char Gray is a current East Buffalo Township supervisor.