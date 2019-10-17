About President Trump’s refusal to let Ambassador Sondland testify before Congress: Just where in our Constitution does it state any one man can determine which laws he will accept and which ones he won’t.
Aside from that, I find it extremely insulting and demeaning, on a personal level, that President Trump thinks he can do this because it might be partisan politics.
I am intelligent enough to think for myself – I am a college graduate, and I have even earned a master’s degree.
Let the ambassador testify.
Let the American people decide for themselves if it’s just politics.
Or does the president think in his “great and unlimited wisdom” that he alone has the market on intelligence? Or is he trying to hide something, like he’s doing with his tax returns.
Like Nixon, Trump believes he can do anything he chooses because he’s the president. Congress stopped Nixon – I hope our current legislators have enough backbone, courage and integrity to do it again before this country deteriorates into a dictatorship.
Jack L. Fisher,
Lewisburg