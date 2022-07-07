Like others, I’ve been researching valid Republican responses to the findings from the Jan. 6 Committee Hearings. So far, all I read are deflection responses: The committee is bias, there was voter fraud, the witnesses are not credible, and there was insufficient Capitol security.
Nothing to rationally refute the witness testimony describing how Trump was told repeatedly that he lost, and, that there was no voter fraud. Yet he proceeded anyway to coerce state election officials to find more votes and to pressure DOJ officials and VP Pence to claim voter fraud.
One of the deflection responses is the claim that the committee is bias because the two Republicans on the committee are “Trump haters.”
This is simply not true.
Both Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger supported Trump’s reelection campaign; Rep. Cheney even received praise for her efforts from the Trump campaign.
But both broke with Trump after the Jan. 6 violence in an effort to save the GOP from being labeled “The Trump Party of Violence.” As Cheney famously stated, “We are not the party of white supremacists.”
By contrast, the two Republicans that were prevented from joining the Jan. 6 Committee, Reps. Jordan and Banks, participated in the events leading up to the U.S. Capitol assault. Therefore, it would have been a conflict of interest for them to be on the committee since they were most likely going to be subpoenaed to testify. This is no different than a grand jury excluding potential witnesses from serving.
It should be noted it was Rep. McCarthy who dismissed the other three Republican nominees. Ironically, Trump, after hearing his own staff testifying against him at the hearings, is now criticizing McCarthy’s decision
Another deflection response is the continued claim of voter fraud.
As Mr. Barr, Trump’s attorney general, repeatedly testified, each claim of voter fraud was investigated by DOJ officials, all Trump appointees, and found to be false. This included the “suitcase under the table” story and the 2000 Mules film.
The most compelling testimony regarding voter fraud was made by Benjamin Ginsberg, the Republican Party’s foremost authority on the topic who led the effort to ensure President Bush’s 2000 election victory. Mr. Ginsberg made two salient points:
1) Voter fraud involves hundreds, not thousands, of votes. So, the fact that Trump lost states by over 10,000 votes each indicates his loss was not due to voter fraud.
2) The National Republican Party did not take the lead to contest Trump’s loss because they knew it was legitimate. This is why Trump had to hire his own attorneys.
Next, there is the deflection claim that the 1/6 committee witnesses are not credible.
To address this, the Jan. 6 Committee presented only Republican witnesses, all who testified they voted for Trump. In addition to Mr. Ginsberg, this included Bill Stepien, Trump’s campaign manager, DOJ officials (Barr, Pak, Donahue), and state election officials (Brad Raffensperger,and Rusty Bower). These witnesses, all lifelong, loyal Republicans, testified they repeatedly told Trump he lost and there was no voter fraud.
Most impactful was Mr. Bower who testified it was his faith and allegiance to the Constitution that “did not allow him” to acquiesce to Trump’s pressure tactics.
Finally, there is Trump’s deflection claim that he requested 10,000 National Guardsmen to protect the Capitol from his supporters.
This is simply not true.
As reported, there is no record of Trump making such a request. This point is, of course, irrelevant; as Cheney stated in her opening statement, while there were indeed Capitol security lapses, these lapses cannot be used to deflect from the rioters’ personal responsibility for their actions. Doing so would be equivalent to blaming the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack, not on the Japanese, but on FDR for a lapse in harbor security.
Bottom line: The Jan. 6 Committee Hearings, far from being “bias,” have been presenting credible Republican witnesses, many from Trump’s inner circle, who repeatedly explained to Trump that he lost a legitimate election void of voter fraud.
Peter Engstrom lives in Danville.