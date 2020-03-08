In my youth, I spent some time at the racetrack. I won now and then, most of the time I lost and sometimes the horse was scratched; it was pulled from the race. I got my money back when there was a scratch.
There were no refunds on the Super Tuesday scratches. Last year Gov. Wolf signed Act 77, a voting law, supported by both Republican and Democrat legislators that liberalized the way we can vote. Part of the law opens a window allowing a voter to cast their ballot up to 50 days before the polls close on Election Day.
We have always been told, we have been taught, that the educated electorate is the foundation of our republic. Early voting laws have been adopted by many states, including ones voting this past Super Tuesday. Upward of a fifth of all ballots cast Super Tuesday were for candidates who were scratched from the race. How can a person be considered an educated voter when they vote so far in advance that they don’t even know which horse is fit or even going to make it to the starting gate?
Absentee ballot laws have long been in effect for voters who are legitimately unable to make it to the polls on election day. In fact, and beyond my understanding, absentee ballots are still available along with the early-voting 50-day rule; bureaucracy at its redundant best. Voting 50 days before the election makes little sense and is unfair to the voter, the candidates and dilutes the educated voter base. If we really want to be fair to those Super Tuesday voters who cast votes for Amy Klobuchar or Pete Buttigieg let’s just change the rules, give them a refund for their votes and allow them to cast two votes next time.
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg