I am writing in response to June Lewis’ letter to the editor (Jan. 24) speaking in favor of avoiding a reassessment, eliminating property taxes and adopting an income tax.
First, let me say, on the surface adopting an income tax looks appealing. However, she fails to look at the long-term effect. Adopting an income tax or sales tax provides politicians with an income stream that escalates faster than the income of the area grows because the economy has peaks and valleys. When the economy is good, tax revenue is high and politicians feel entitled to spend and do more. New programs are funded because the revenue stream will support them. However, when the economy slows, the incoming revenue stream will not pay for those programs although the same amount of dollars (or more) are needed to support those new programs. So what is the next step? Eliminate the program? No, it requires increasing the tax percentage to cover those costs.
As this cycle repeats tax percentages continue to escalate and we find ourselves paying taxes on income at a percentage greater than the area economy is growing. Real estate taxes are fairer and better hold government spending in check. Additionally, property taxes relieve businesses of the unnecessary and cumbersome task and expense of collecting income taxes, maintaining records and collecting sales taxes on nearly every purchase.
I once lived in a state that relied almost exclusively on real estate taxes; no sales tax, no income tax. Real estate appraisals were done nearly every year. Assessed values were published. Each property owner could compare his assessment (and taxes) to his neighbor’s. Unfair assessments could be appealed. Generally, however, because there are real estate sales in every community, assessed values could be verified and supported by actual sales data in the neighborhood.
Admittedly, real estate values, too, incur high and low peaks, but not nearly as frequently as income. One might argue this will drive property values down as residents will not maintain their properties in order to get a lower assessment. On the contrary, when property values go down others see opportunity. Values go up.
Ron Snyder,
Sunbury