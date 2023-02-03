Last week I read a story in The Daily Item that disturbed me so much it took a week to fully process my thoughts for a response. College students taking up the reins to fight for the right to have an abortion as reported in the story was disconcerting at best but the callous disregard and utter lack of respect for life is what bothered me more than anything.
Killing another human being should never be an easy choice even if you’re a proponent of capital punishment, which I am, which will anger many who don’t understand that abortion and capital punishment are not the same. I believe there are crimes so abhorrent by completely evil people that there’s no hope for rehabilitation and the drastic step of execution is needed.
I cannot conversely think of any reason a defenseless baby who’s done nothing but be an inconvenience to plans is deemed expendable.
While I agree to some extent on the saying my body my choice that pertains to not taking a medication that isn’t fully long term tested like the COVID shots or other experimental drugs not terminating a baby’s life. If you’re that callous and cold-hearted toward a baby what will you be like when your parents are older? Will you euthanize them because they’re too old? Will you think their life is unimportant because of age? Will you forget they chose to have you and raise you with oftentimes many hardships both physical and financial. Will you forget they didn’t terminate you as a clump of cells and reveled in the joy of your development as your heartbeat could be heard and you moved and kicked and grew to be a part of them that was indescribably joyous? If you can do that you have no soul and society is doomed.
We must respect life because it’s only a short time that it’s available and to willfully destroy it at the onset will lead to doing it easily for other ages.
You in many cases blame old, white men for playing God with your bodies but you are playing God while declaring no belief in him while killing the most vulnerable.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury