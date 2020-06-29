I am writing in response to Mel Benjamin’s letter to the editor (June 17).
Due to COVID-19, we also wanted to avoid going to the polls to vote, thus I tried to call the listed number to get an absentee ballot for my wife and myself. I called three times and on the third call, I finally got through.
I was on the line for approximately 30 minutes before a female answered and I told her what I wanted. She asked for my mailing address and hung up. We waited and waited, but no reply.
So on election day we went to our poll, put on our facemasks and voted in person. Thus we have to agree with Mel Benjamin, this appears to be outright “voter suppression” that we did not have a reply from the board of registration, thus never getting an absentee ballot.
Roger E. Lebo,
Herndon