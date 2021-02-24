The decision Ted Cruz made, to fly to Cancun, while the state he represents suffers from extreme cold weather, with severe power outages and lack of safe drinking water, just shows what a terrible leader he would be for this country.
His decision-making process appears to be like that of our previous president Donald Trump. Mr. Trump took “no responsibility” for the COVID-19 outbreak and response, and Ted Cruz obviously takes no responsibility for his state of Texas and the suffering those people are going through with the freezing winter at hand. Only after being scolded did he return.
It appears the Republican party has shifted the logo of the GOP from the big elephant to the furry hat with horns worn by the letter Q. It is disgusting who that party calls leaders and representatives of a Grand Old Party. They censure the party members with any sort of decency.
Karen Robertson,
Danville