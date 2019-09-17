It is with substantial concern that I read about proposals to legalize hunting on Sundays in Pennsylvania.
We live in a rural area and have given permission to a select few hunters who can hunt on our land. However, this permission requires that they park their vehicles so we know they are in our woods. This works very well most of the time. Unfortunately, a few hunters endanger us by hunting on our land without permission.
That makes us feel unsafe if we want to go into our woods during the Monday through Saturday periods of hunting season. During hunting season, we have similar misgivings about visiting parks and other public areas that allow hunting. Thus we appreciate being able to wander our woods (and the rest of “Penn’s Woods”) without worry on Sundays during hunting season!
I also find the information persuasive that shows declines in hunting license sales are similar in most other states, even those that allow hunting on Sundays. This implies that allowing hunting on Sundays will not yield an increased economic benefit to the commonwealth.
I strongly urge you to contact your legislators, asking them to vote against any proposals that would allow Sunday hunting. Let’s preserve the one day a week when we can enjoy the woods without the noise of gunshots — and especially without being worried that we might get shot by a hunter who mistakes us for their game!
Ann Fisher,
Selinsgrove