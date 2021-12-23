Governors across the nation are celebrating a new federal law that offers medical patients additional financial protections and billing transparency.
That was the case on Monday when Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, joined by members of the Pennsylvania Insurance Department, medical consumers and other stakeholders, underscored the benefits of the No Surprises Act, a federal law adopted in 2020 and set to go into effect on Jan. 1.
The No Surprises Act will protect patients from bills they did not expect by requiring that services provided during a medical emergency be billed through medical insurance coverage as “in-network,” without needing prior approval. Certain non-emergency services at an in-network medical facility provided by out-of-network providers are also categorized and covered as in-network.
In addition, the act will ban certain other out-of-network charges and balance billing without advance notice. Health care providers and facilities will be required to provide consumers with a plain-language consumer notice explaining that patient consent will be required to receive care on an out-of-network basis before that provider can bill the patient.
“A patient who has carefully researched and selected an in-network facility and provider or is seeking care because of an emergency should not be stuck with out-of-network costs and billing when they had little or no choice regarding providers that may, in the end, be out-of-network,” Gov. Wolf said Monday.
Medical billing can be complicated, so state officials offered some examples of situations that resulted in surprise expenses that will no longer be permitted under federal law.
n A consumer from State College was billed more than $2,000 for blood tests that were taken at an in-network hospital by an in-network doctor, but were sent for analysis at an out-of-network laboratory.
n A consumer from Lancaster had surgery at an in-network hospital performed by an in-network surgeon, but an out-of-network anesthesiologist participated in the procedure, resulting in a $1,300 bill.
n A consumer from Scranton had a baby at an in-network hospital delivered by an in-network OB/GYN, but complications led the baby to be seen by an out-of-network neonatologist, resulting in a surprise $750 bill.
As the new federal law is set to take effect, Gov. Wolf announced that he has signed an executive order designating the Pennsylvania Insurance Department as the lead state agency to coordinate implementation of the No Surprises Act. Patients who receive a surprise medical bill for services provided on or after Jan. 1, 2022, may contact the Insurance Department through the website — insurance.pa.gov/nosurprises — with any questions or to file a complaint. Patients may also seek assistance through their health plan.
These long-overdue consumer protections could not take effect at a better time, providing for some additional celebration this holiday season.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave HIlliard.