The world is in a constant state of go. This could be through work, social obligations, family responsibilities, or hobbies, but in any case, free time is few and far between. When it does take place, the moments are not truly free but filled with an activity of some sort, such as reading or chores, in order to get ahead.
The capitalistic society of which we are a part has demanded that every waking moment of our lives be packed with events that can be labeled as meaningful tasks and more importantly, crossed off of the neverending to-do list. This results in the fear of unproductivity, causing people to become burnt out and unhappy because they are not able to have guilt-free downtime. It also creates an uncomfortable sensation when a person is forced to simply sit, with zero present pursuits.
Humans have no reason to maintain as busy of a schedule as possible, and this lifestyle is a mere product of unrealistic ideals telling us that there is no time for wasted time. So why is doing nothing seen so widely as an unacceptable activity? The body itself is never completely absent from action. With all of the processes constantly taking place to maintain health and homeostasis, it is impossible for a person to be void of effort for one moment. Shouldn’t this be enough to never be considered unsuccessful?
Even when laying in bed, scrolling on social media, you are not doing nothing. This is a form of relaxation and unwinding that is essential in order to perform tasks with designated greater importance and therefore is still useful to your future.
Besides this reasoning, the act of living equates to doing, even if what you are doing is nothing, in the eyes of some. A lack of proclaimed societal significance does not make the absence of outward action invalid or disgraceful. In reality, there is no such thing as wasted time.
The reason for living is entirely unknown, so to simply exist is purposeful.
Maria Darrup,
Mifflinburg Area High School