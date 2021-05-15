In a recent “My Turn” column, Representative David Rowe (May 13) suggested we vote yes on two constitutional amendments that would reduce the power of the governor to declare and sustain a state of emergency. He wants that continued capacity to be diverted to him and his fellow representatives. In fact, his argument, along with his personal behavior and previous comments during the pandemic, demonstrate clearly why “no” votes on both amendments are absolutely essential.
In a pandemic, or any other emergency, the health and safety of citizens are a leader’s primary responsibility. Mr. Rowe has demonstrated that his primary emphasis during this recent crisis has been to keep businesses such as a new local brewery open. I recall that prior to last Thanksgiving, as ICUs in local hospitals were filling up with COVID patients, Mr. Rowe was posting pictures of himself at a local bar, mocking the governor’s directives to keep us safe. He continually pandered to the demands of uninformed, anxious citizens who insisted that our lives return to normal immediately, even as the pandemic raged around us.
Sustaining local businesses, keeping people employed, and maintaining open schools are worthy goals. However, dead people and “long haulers,” those who continue to suffer negative health effects from a COVID infection, don’t patronize local businesses, work, or eat in local restaurants. Dead or severely health-compromised children don’t play sports or go to prom, even after the pandemic becomes just a memory.
Our governor, armed with the best scientific information about the pandemic and its spread, was willing to make unpopular, painful decisions that consistently prioritized our safety and well-being. He understood that businesses will come back, especially when offered significant federal financial support, while dead citizens never do. Mr. Rowe and his fellow representatives repeatedly demonstrated that their priorities during this crisis were elsewhere. More extensive sickness and a higher death toll across Pennsylvania would surely have resulted from their lack of focus on the most important outcome — the safety of the people who live here, if they had been entrusted to manage this crisis.
I join Mr. Stropnicky, another recent writer (May 13), imploring you to vote no, no, and yes on the upcoming constitutional amendments.
Lynn Hoffman,
Lewisburg